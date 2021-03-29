Navajo woman pleads guilty to abandonment, abuse of child resulting in death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 28-year-old Navajo woman pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. According to a news release, a grand jury previously returned an indictment against Tonya Mae Dale, on Sept. 25, 2019.

According to the indictment and other court records, Dale committed the offense in San Juan County on or about June 26, 2019. In her plea, Dale admitted to driving while intoxicated with her children, a baby and a young child, in the vehicle, and her intoxication contributed to her vehicle becoming stuck.

According to the same news release, the next day Dale decided to leave her vehicle and began walking and at some point, she decided to leave her children and seek help on her own. When she returned with assistance to the location she had left her kids but only the baby was still there. The other child had wandered away and was found deceased the next day.

The release states Dale is currently in custody pending sentencing and faces up to eight years in prison. The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.