NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leticia Ashley, 38, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a fatal July 2022 crash. According to investigators, Ashley was driving intoxicated with four of her children in the car.

Ashley lost control of the vehicle which left the road and rolled several times. Her five-year-old daughter was killed and the other children were injured. She faces up to eight years in prison with three years of supervised release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.