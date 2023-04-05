SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Navajo Police Department has arrested a man. He’s accused of threatening to shoot people at Newcomb High School.

Atticus Johnson was arrested Monday night after they received multiple reports of threats of a school shooting. They reported the arrest to the FBI, which took over the investigation.

The FBI found that Johnson had threatened to shoot a former classmate’s sister, who is a student at Newcomb High School. She forwarded a conversation she had with Johnson to the FBI.

Johnson allegedly said, “Your sis will die,” and, “I’m gonna shoot up Newcomb.” They received more screenshots from Johnson’s account where he reportedly threatened more people by name.

The Navajo Police Department released Johnson Tuesday. He was taken into custody by the FBI Wednesday and will remain in custody until his hearing on Friday.