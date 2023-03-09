(KRQE ) — A Navajo Nation member has been charged. He’s accused of committing sex crimes against a minor.

According to the US Department of Justice, Adrian Tsinnijinnie, 35, was charged with the production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, coercion/enticement, three counts of sexual abuse against a minor, and abusive sexual contact.

The department said Tsinnijinnie is an ‘enrolled member’ of the Navajo Nation and an active-duty Army Soldier.

Tsinnijinnie is accused of enticing and coercing a minor to take a picture of herself doing something sexual as well as taking part in sexual acts with the girl. It’s reported the victim was under the age of 16.

If he’s found guilty, Tsinnijinnie could face up to life in prison.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety worked on this case.