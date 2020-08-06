Navajo man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports Troy Livingston of Bread Springs, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in federal court in Albuquerque on Tuesday.

According to Livingston’s plea agreement and court records, the 20-year-old struck a woman identified only as Jane Doe, with his hands, feet, and a metal flashlight. The woman was Livingston’s girlfriend and the mother of his young child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Livingston inflicted severe injuries to the woman’s head, face, and body and that he admitted to killing the woman. The murder is reported to have occurred at a residence in McKinley County and in the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation. Livingston is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

Livingston is in custody and is awaiting sentencing. He also faces up to life in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations collaborated to investigate this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David P. Cowen and Frederick T. Mendenhall are prosecuting the case.

