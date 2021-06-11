National Guardsman accused of driving drunk, killing 2 to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Cuba police officer accused of killing two people in a head-on collision is set to appear in court on Friday, June 11. Bernalillo County deputies say 29-year-old Brandon Barber was driving the wrong way on I-25 near Tramway when he hit a van head-on.

Deputies say they believe Barber was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Barber, who is also a member of the National Guard, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and great bodily harm by vehicle.

He is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing on Friday.

