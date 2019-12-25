Narcotics officer arrested on felony drug charges

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Chaves County Narcotics Task Force officer, Gerald Juarez, was taken into custody after he had two felony warrants that were issued earlier this month.

“We do not tolerate any criminal activity by police officers in any way, and if we get any information that something is happening, we are going to go after them just like we would with anyone else,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

The former Roswell police officer of eight years was also an agent with the narcotics task force. Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on his home back in February, finding baggies of cocaine.

Juarez resigned in March amid the internal investigation. Then, the other task force officers proved Juarez was the only one involved.

“After all of this happened, each of them took their own tests, drug tests, to prove they were clean. Not just for us, but for them. To show that one officer doing something stupid is not a reflection on the whole division,” said the sheriff.

Juarez turned himself in Monday at District Court in Roswell and was taken to the Chaves County Detention Center. He was released on his own recognizance.