ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the name of the victim from Wednesday’s shooting homicide near Isotopes Park. 11-year-old Froylan Villegas died on September 6 as a result of the road rage shooting.

The female victim who was driving the car was injured in the shooting as well. Police have not released her name, but they say she suffered significant injuries and is not in stable condition as of Friday, September 8. According to police, the woman is the aunt of Froylan and is in her 20s.

On the night of the shooting, officers at the Isotopes game heard gunshots outside of the stadium. APD says it appears that the victims may have cut off another vehicle while leaving Isotopes Park. The suspect’s vehicle then made a U-turn, followed the victim’s vehicle on Avenida Cesar Chavez, and fired 17 shots at the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect(s); APD has shared photos of the vehicle involved. The vehicle is believed to be a newer Dodge Durango SRT. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-7867.

Photos of suspect’s vehicle at shooting on September 6, 2023, near Isotopes Park | Courtesy of APD