Naked woman arrested after throwing items at APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of destroying people’s property, then putting up a fight with police is now behind bars. APD says Loyola Volpert was wearing a hospital gown Saturday while in a neighborhood near San Pedro and Copper.

She reportedly removed the gown, tried breaking into locked vehicles, then started destroying items in people’s front yards. The criminal complaint states that when police got to the scene, she tried running and started throwing items at officers.

Police caught up with her and put her in handcuffs. That’s when she allegedly kicked an officer. Volpert was booked and charged with battery upon a peace officer.