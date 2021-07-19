MVD warns of “license validation” texting scam

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Motor Vehicle Division is warning New Mexicans about a new texting scam that asks people to “validate” their driver’s licenses. A press release states the message is an attempt to obtain recipients’ social security numbers and other personal information.

Officials say the messages began going out this weekend from a 972 area code with the message: “New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate Your Details Below”. However, the message does not come from the MVD and officials are urging the public not to click the link.

More information on scam protection is available on the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office website.