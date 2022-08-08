ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Muslim community in Albuquerque is taking precautions to protect themselves while police continue to investigate the recent string of violence against Muslim men. Khalid Emshadi, a local engineer and physicist, who is running for the New Mexico house of representatives says he is fearful of leaving his home because of the recent killings.

Emshadi says he will be working from home until someone is in custody and is calling on his community to stay home and stay safe. “Other Muslim families here they were very terrified and very devastated because this issue rang the bell in their minds that any one of them could be the next victim for whoever is shooting Muslims,” Emshadi said. He also called for anyone with information, no matter how little, to contact law enforcement.