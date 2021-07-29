Murder trial continues for man accused of killing teen in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a teen during a homecoming party will continue Thursday. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

On Wednesday, the homicide detective who identified Garcia as the suspect in the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Sandia High School student Sean Markey, took the stand again. The focus was on the gun used to kill Markey outside of the party on Sept. 29, 2019.

Det. Sarah Kastendieck says fingerprinting was not requested on the casings found in the neighborhood after the shooting and they never recovered the gun used to kill Markey. However, out of the many people reported to have guns at the party, she was able to identify two — Garcia, and a teen later connected to the murder of two boys on the West Mesa.