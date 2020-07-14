Murder trial comes to standstill after defense attorney admits contact with people with COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state district judge has delayed a murder trial after the defense attorney admits to having contact with people with COVID-19. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 24-year-old Mark Hice‘s trial began on Monday, July 13 with jury selection.

Hice is charged with murdering 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in Española back in 2018. However, State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne called a mistrial after learning Hice’s attorney recently had contact with people who have COVID-19.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson informed Deputy Chief District Attorney Blake Nichols that she was exposed to COVID-19 patients 11 days earlier “in her capacity as a midwife”. A new trial has not yet been set.

