Murder trial begins for man accused in 2017 deadly house party shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is getting underway against the accused triggerman in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl.

Jocelyn Trujillo was at a Las Cruces house party in 2017, at the home of two New Mexico State football players.

Police say, two party guests, Julio Gutierrez-Barrera and his brother Alonzo Barrera got in a fight with someone else, left the party, then returned and fired shots at the house.

One of those rounds hit Trujillo in the back of the head, killing her. The first-degree murder trial for Julio started on Monday and is expected to last through the end of next week.

His brother Alonzo pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in April of last year.

