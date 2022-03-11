ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his girlfriend and fleeing with their son to Mexico for nearly two years will remain locked up until trial. Jorge Rico-Ruvira was extradited back to Roswell Tuesday, roughly six months after Mexican authorities arrested him in Jalisco.

He was on the run after police say he strangled Isela Mauricio-Sanchez to death at her home in January 2020. Investigators say Rico-Ruvira then abducted their son and crossed the border. Judge Thomas Lilley granted prosecutors’ request for pretrial detention.