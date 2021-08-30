Murder suspect pleads no contest in 2017 case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man facing charges in the murder of his elderly aunt, struck a plea deal in another murder case. Craig Smith pleaded no contest to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.

This is for the 2017 murder of Terry Williams. Williams was found burned to death at a campground in the east mountains.

Days before his body was found, police say Smith was caught on camera breaking into Williams’ home. On Monday, Smith also pleaded no contest to armed robbery in this case.

He could face up to 15 years behind bars in this case. However, the District Attorney’s office tells us sentencing will likely wait until after he goes on trial for the murder of his aunt, Josephine Ortega.

Evonne Jaramillo was convicted of helping Smith allegedly murder Ortega in 2017. Her attorneys argued Smith made her do it, he is set to go on trial in this case at the beginning of next year.