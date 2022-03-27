ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have a murder suspect in custody after that person was released from the hospital. Christopher Byers was recovering from a gunshot wound from a different incident in January.

An arrest warrant was issued last month in connection to the death of a 16-year-old Thomas Nunn, whose body was found in an open field in the south valley back on January 23. Byers is facing multiple charges Including murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.