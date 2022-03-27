ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have a murder suspect in custody after that person was released from the hospital. Christopher Byers was recovering from a gunshot wound from a different incident in January.
Story continues below
- Crime: Suspect to face murder trial for fatal Santa Fe I-25 crash
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 24 de Marzo 2022
- Albuquerque: Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque
- Data Reporting: Census: Which New Mexico counties lost the most residents
An arrest warrant was issued last month in connection to the death of a 16-year-old Thomas Nunn, whose body was found in an open field in the south valley back on January 23. Byers is facing multiple charges Including murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.