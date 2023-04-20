ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Deandre Vigil for the shooting death of Victor Torres at a McDonald’s drive-thru on March 31. Vigil and Torres had gotten into a verbal argument when Torres and a woman were in the drive-thru lane.

The woman told police that she woke up to the two yelling at each other and that she thought Vigil had a gun and told Torres to drive away. That’s when Vigil followed them and Torres got out of the car to confront him. She told police that she heard gunshots and Vigil fled the area. Torres died at the hospital from his injuries.

Vigil was arrested Thursday night and is charged with murder and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Police say he also had a felony warrant for robbery and was listed in a Crime Stoppers bulletin in November 2022 as a suspect in a shooting.