ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested murder suspect Joe Anderson Friday. Anderson was on the run after cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. Police say Anderson was arrested at an apartment in Northeast Albuquerque after receiving a tip from the public.

Anderson is accused of killing Raymond Aviles last year on August 6 along Eastern Avenue near Gibson and Wellsley. Investigators have accused Anderson of shooting Aviles as he tried to drive away on a motorcycle around 1 a.m. Anderson is said to have lent the motorcycle to Aviles, who didn’t return it.

Earlier in February, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered Anderson to be held in custody until trial. The decision reversed an earlier decision made by Bernalillo County District Court Judge Emeterio Rudolfo. In mid-January, Judge Rudolfo denied a pretrial detention motion from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office that would have held Anderson through trial. Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision to hold him until trial, Anderson cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run.

APD says Anderson was found Friday in a stolen vehicle and was taken into custody with less-lethal force. Anderson was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2016 for the death of Vicente Sanchez.