ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a murder suspect after a SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon in Albuquerque. Diego Gurule, 19, was wanted for the shooting death of Dominic Ramirez on June 30. Officers tried to talk with Gurule near Mountain Rd. and Juan Tabo but he barricaded himself inside a home prompting a SWAT call.

Police suspect Gurule shot Ramirez and Ramirez’s girlfriend outside their apartment near Juan Tabo and Candelaria over a bike Gurule was riding. Gurule will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on a first-degree murder charge.