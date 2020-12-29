Woman accused of killing grandfather, fleeing state to stay behind bars until trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The woman accused of killing her grandfather, pretending he was still alive, then fleeing the state, will stay behind bars until her trial. Candy Jo Webb disappeared shortly after the remains of AJ Harden were found in Fort Sumner in October and was later arrested in Florida.

Investigators say Webb killed her grandfather with prescription drugs, then hid his body in a toolbox and dumped it on a friend’s property. For weeks, she told people he was living in a nursing home in Texas – all while cashing his checks.

“Something has got to be wrong to lie and be ok and keep going on with your everyday life,” said Robyn Abeyta, whose family found Harden’s body. They pushed to keep Webb locked up, pointing to the disturbing nature of the crime and the cover-up – as well as the fact that she left the state during the investigation.

In her defense, Webb described herself as a “psychopath.” But Judge Albert Mitchell said that’s all the more reason to keep her in custody. In his ruling, he pointed out that although “psychopath” is not a valid medical diagnosis, someone who identifies as one is admitting to disobeying society’s rules and not having empathy for others. Webb’s trial date has not been set.

Latest Crime News: