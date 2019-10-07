Murder charges filed in deaths of two Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly a year since two teens were kidnapped, tortured, murdered and buried on the mesa west of Rio Rancho. Finally, someone has been charged in their deaths.

“It has been the most horrific nightmare that I think anyone that has children can imagine,” said Amanda Kimbrel.

For 10 months, 15-year-old Collin Romero’s mother Amanda Kimbrel has been pushing for justice.

“What’s so frustrating is that the suspects in this case, all of them, are extremely dangerous. And I’m really hoping that Raul Torres prosecutes all of them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Kimbrel.

Her son and his friend, 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef, were kidnapped from a home in the Northeast Heights last December. They were tortured and shot before being murdered.

“Gunshot wounds to the feet and legs that would have not been killing shots,” said a detective earlier this year.

Now, a 15-year-old boy named Julio Almentero, also known as “Fafa,” has been charged for the teens’ murders.

“It’s been a really long time coming, and I feel really good about someone finally being charged,” Kimbrel said.

Stephen Goldman, 20, and Jimmie Atkins, 23, have been sitting in jail for months for their connection in the deaths. Although they were both booked on unrelated charges, they have yet to be charged in the murders.

Police previously said it was all because of a drug deal, but Kimbrel says evidence proves otherwise.

“Low and behold, it was not a drug deal gone bad,” she said.

In April, investigators played Snapchat videos in court of the teens being beaten, and Goldman can be heard in one of those videos speaking to a “Fafa.”

On Friday, they issued this warrant for his arrest on two open counts of murder and a slew of other charges. However, the courts have sealed the details into the facts of the case.

“I’m deeply worried that this individual is still running around our streets of Albuquerque,” Kimbrel said.

On Friday, a warrant was also issued for Stephen Goldman’s father, Steven Goldman Sr. He is facing two charges of tampering with evidence. Investigators said they have reason to believe he torched the cars used to transport the teens’ bodies.

Anthony Aragon has also been charged for tampering with evidence in the boys’ deaths. Investigators say he moved the bodies.

The District Attorney’s Office said more charges could be coming as the investigation continues.