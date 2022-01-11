Murder charges dropped in 2019 gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of murdering two men at an Albuquerque gas station. Investigators say James Chavez shot James Ronquillo and Jesus Lopez in 2019.
Authorities say Chavez was loitering and was asked to leave the Circle K when he shot the men. In December, a witness testified during the trial that he could no longer remember events leading up to the shooting.
The judge declared a mistrial. Prosecutors now say they can’t retry Chavez because they no longer have enough evidence to move forward with a second trial.