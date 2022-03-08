ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say they cannot move forward in the murder case against a woman accused of killing another woman for over $40. Now they are hoping the federal prosecutors can bring charges that will stick.

A criminal complaint says Latrice Thomas shot and killed Hilarie Humbles in 2018 after Humbles tried to help Thomas move and asked to be paid $40. Thomas was released once before on her own recognizance but fled to California where she was extradited back to New Mexico. Prosecutors say two key witnesses have now recanted their testimony, so they can’t move forward. Now federal prosecutors are pursuing charges against Thomas for illegally having a gun.