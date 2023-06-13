RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped for the man facing first-degree murder in the May 2023 Red River Motorcycle Rally shooting. In a court document filed late Monday night, the state dismissed the first-degree murder charge against 30-year-old Jacob Castillo. However, the case can be refiled.

On Saturday, May 27, three people were killed, and five others were injured in a shooting that occurred during the 41st Annual Red Ricer Motorcycle Rally. According to New Mexico State Police (NMSP), all eight of the individuals involved in the shooting belong to motorcycle gangs. The two rivaling gangs have been identified as the “Water Dogs” and the “Bandidos.”

Castillo was injured during the conflict and was hospitalized. Following his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Taos County Detention Center and accused of first-degree murder.

Two others involved in the shooting were arrested on unrelated charges. Matthew Jackson, 39, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment, and 41-year-old Christopher Garcia was charged with possession of cocaine.

The individuals who died in the shooting have been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Silva, 46-year-old Randy Sanchez, and 46-year-old Damian Breaux. Aside from deceased Sanchez’s “no contest” plea to conspiracy to commit a crime in 2000, none of the other gang members had significant criminal histories in the state of New Mexico.

In early June, Castillo claimed self-defense in the shooting. According to Castillo, Breaux rushed at him, punched him, and shot him in the shoulder, prompting Castillo to shot and kill Breaux.

No further information has been released regarding the dismissal of Castillo’s case. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.