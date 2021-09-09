Murder charge dropped against Santa Fe teen over lack of evidence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder charge against a Santa Fe teen has been dropped over a lack of evidence. Mario Guizar-Anchondo is accused of shooting 17-year-old Ivan Perez to death at a parking lot of an apartment complex in July 2020.

Perez was a senior at Capital High at the time and was involved in the music program there. Guizar-Anchondo was set to go to trial later this year but court records show the case was dismissed so it can be sent to the investigating agency for further review. It can be refiled if new evidence is discovered.