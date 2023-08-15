SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — A Santa Fe man who was facing murder charges is now back on the street.

Joseph Lopez was accused of shooting 28-year-old Pedro Cardoso last month.

Lopez initially told police he was visiting his brother in a field when he was attacked by three men. He claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

According to court documents, the judge said the State failed to disclose material evidence to Lopez’s defense.

That evidence would have been suppressed at a preliminary hearing, so the district attorney said they could not proceed. Although the case has been dismissed, it can be filed again.