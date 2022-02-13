ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed.

Officials say an offender is believed to be in custody. Portions of Central and Wyoming as well as the Circle K-McDonald’s are closed off at this time. The scene is currently being investigated and people are advised to avoid the area.