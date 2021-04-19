Multiple arrests made following large party in Chaves County

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) –An investigation has begun after authorities say a large event was held and juveniles were arrested for being in possession of alcohol. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies served a search warrant at Eagles Nest and Darby Road in Dexter on Saturday night after juveniles and young adults under the age of 21 were suspected of consuming and possessing alcohol at the event.

Deputies say there were about 250 people at the location and juveniles and young adults under the age of 21 were arrested for being in possession of alcohol. Authorities state one individual was intoxicated and was arrested for negligent use of a firearm and three arrest warrants were served with one of those being a warrant for the security guard of the event.

Twenty-five vehicles had to remain at the location as the vehicles’ owners were driven home as they were suspected to be too intoxicated to drive themselves. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office reports the owners of the property and the event promoter have been identified by authorities and are under investigation for alcohol related offenses.