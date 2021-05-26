Multiple agencies investigate bosque arsonist in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities are conducting an active arson investigation as a result of several intentional fires that were set in the bosque and have caused destruction and have killed and injured wildlife in the area. The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office reports that the department along with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, Valencia County Fire Department, and New Mexico State Police are conducting the investigation.

The Fire Marshal’s Office states that about 18 intentionally set wildland fires have occurred in the bosque in the Valencia County District since around March 2020. Fire officials say the fires have resulted in damage to the natural habitat, environment, and ecosystem and also endanger the lives of the public who live in the area and use the location for recreation.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office has been tracking several arsonists in the area in an effort to end this behavior and investigating agencies are concerned that these fires can get out of control and could possibly spread into residential and business areas. New Mexico’s severe drought conditions make fire suppression efforts difficult and also take community resources to combat these incidents.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports that to date, the fires have cost over $75,000 in suppression operations including the use of helicopters to drop water on the blazes. Authorities are now asking the community for help in identifying the individuals responsible for these bosque fires. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office at 505-827-8080.