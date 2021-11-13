Multi-agency effort behind carjacking suspect arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A carjacking suspect has been arrested at a hotel in Albuquerque. A multi-agency task force, including U.S. Marshalls, arrested 29-year-old Moses Gutierrez at a Motel 6 Friday evening.
He was wanted out of Valencia County on multiple felony warrants of receiving a stolen vehicle and drug charges. Officers also seized two guns while arresting Gutierrez. He’s currently being held at MDC.