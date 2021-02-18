Motorcyclist evades police, mother rats him out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a parking structure on the University of New Mexico campus. Police say 33-year-old DeAngelo Shannon broke the barricade on the Cornell parking structure on the evening of Jan. 7, 2021, and rode a motorcycle – along with three other motorcyclists – up to the roof.

According to a criminal complaint, when campus police responded and approached the group to ask for identification, Shannon said they didn’t have the right to do so. That’s when Shannon attempted to leave and one of the officers moved to take the key out of his bike.

Shannon then allegedly shoved the officer who retaliated by tasing Shannon. The complaint states the tasing had no effect on him. Shannon continued to resist arrest and got on his bike again.

After continuing to struggle with one of the other officers, police tased Shannon a second time – again to no effect. That’s when the complaint states police noticed Shannon was wearing “protective armor” which sustained the tasings. Officers hit Shannon with pepper spray but he was still able to get away from police.

Officials with UNM Police say a woman showed up at the scene 20-30 minutes after Shannon fled, claiming to be Shannon’s mother and wanting to take the bike. She was able to identify Shannon and police were verified the information through DMV records.

At a February 15 hearing, Shannon was released on his own recognizance and a bench trial date was set for March, 15. Shannon is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and battery.