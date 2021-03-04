Motion hearing to release man whose conviction was overturned by high court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers for a man whose conviction was recently overturned by the New Mexico Supreme Court are asking for him to be released. Christopher Garcia was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 after being found guilty of neglecting to get medical care for a 14-month old baby, who later died.

After an appeal by Garcia’s attorney, the state Supreme Court overturned that conviction in January. They ruled saying there wasn’t enough evidence to support a conviction on those charges. Garcia’s attorneys now want him released immediately. The state hasn’t explained why he still locked up.