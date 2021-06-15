Motion hearing held surrounding pre-trial interview of Michelle Martens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects at the center of the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl is back in court on Tuesday, June 15. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and others in the death of Victoria Martens back in 2016.

A motion hearing was held on Tuesday morning surrounding the pre-trial interview given by Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother. The state also asked some expert witness testimony be dismissed.

An update on what happened later will be provided. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.