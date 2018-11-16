Motion filed to seal documents detailing Nehimiah Griego’s mental health treatment

Attorneys in the Nehemiah Griego case have filed a motion to seal documents regarding the 21-year-old’s mental health treatment.

Nehemiah Griego was just 15 when he shot and killed his parents and three siblings.

According to court documents, attorneys say it is necessary to keep the nature of his therapy sessions private in order for the court to “effectively decide” whether he has been rehabilitated.

Earlier this month, a Children’s Court judge ordered Nehemiah’s probation officer to provide details into his treatments to the court in a confidential manner.

In that order, the judge says the information will be kept confidential so as not to embarrass family members involved in Nehemiah’s family therapy sessions.

The motion to seal his health records will be held later his month.