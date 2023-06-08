ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two mothers charged in connection to a drunk driving accident that ended with each one losing a child will be tried separately. Alexis Martinez and Danielle Ortiz are both facing charges for a deadly drunk driving accident that occurred in March 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, late one evening, Martinez sped around the Big-I and went airborne, crashing into a concrete barrier. Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter and Ortiz’s infant son were killed – the other two children survived.

In April 2023, Martinez’s attorney filed a motion to have their client’s trial separate from Danielle Ortiz’s trial. On Monday, June 5, Judge Stanley Whitaker ruled that both defendants will be tried separately.