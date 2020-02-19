Mother, son arrested in connection to Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man and his mother have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The Roswell Police Department reports that while the suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of the victim, the homicide investigation remains active at this time.

RPD reports that 20-year-old Robert Ortega III was found dead in the bedroom of a house located on the 300 block of East Church Street after officers responded to the scene at 2:15 p.m. Ortega suffered at least two gunshot wounds.

Danny Jo Sosa (courtesy Roswell Police Department)

Ortega’s roommate, 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Sosa, and Sosa’s mother, 41-year-old Danny Jo Sosa were also at the residence. Both mother and son were taken to the police station where they were interviewed by investigators.

Authorities say around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, while the Sosas were still detained at the police station, Daniel Sosa was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, and marijuana possession.

Danny Jo Sosa was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and marijuana possession. Roswell police say that depending on further results of the investigation, both Daniel and Danny may face additional charges.

RPD investigators say Daniel shot Ortega in the back at least once because Daniel thought Ortega was the devil and believed Ortega wanted to kill him. Daniel allegedly admitted to shooting Ortega in the back however, he told investigators Ortega shot himself in the head.

Police say Danny Jo Sosa allegedly arrived at the house after the shooting and then along with Daniel Sosa, took the gun used to shoot Ortega along with other guns at the residence and hid them at another location. Officers were able to locate the hidden guns along with more than three and a half pounds of marijuana.

Daniel and Danny Jo Sosa are being held without bond at the Chaves County Detention Center pending their first court appearances which are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.