Mother sentenced to 12 years in death of 7-week-old baby

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces mom charged in the death of her 7-week-baby will spend more than a decade behind bars. Carcia Ceballos was arrested in 2018 on child abuse charges. Doctors said her daughter was found with bleeding of the brain and other injuries consistent with child abuse and shaken baby syndrome.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, the original 18-year sentence was reduced to 12 years by the judge due to the lack of criminal history and remorse shown by the Ceballos. The baby’s father, Marcus Minnick, is still awaiting trial.

In 2018, The Las Cruces Police, fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to a home after reports to an unresponsive 7-week-old baby. According to a news release, the baby’s father Marcus Minnick, was found giving the infant CPR. The baby was taken to Memorial Medical Center but then was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.