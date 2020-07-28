Mother sentenced for role in son’s death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mother who stood by and did nothing while her 13-year-old son was tortured and killed has been sentenced. Jeremiah Valencia was beaten to death three years ago and left in a shallow grave outside Nambe by Tracy Pena’s boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson, and his son Jordan Nunez.

Pena pleaded guilty to charges including reckless child abuse resulting in death for not stopping the abuse. Monday, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison. It was the max she faced under her plea deal. Ferguson committed suicide in jail before he was ever tried. Nunez took a plea deal and faces 14 to 24 years.

