Mother pleads for return of stolen stroller for her special needs son

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is pleading for help after the stroller her special needs son uses was stolen from their home.

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but unfortunately for Rianna Eldridge, she’s dealing with a Grinch who stole something precious from her son.

“I think, in the moment, they don’t think about the damage that they do to the person. Clearly they knew it was for a child, it’s very evident it is,” said Eldridge.

The stroller her 3-year-old special needs son, Colton, uses was stolen late Monday night or early Tuesday morning from their home near Copper Avenue and Texas Street in Albuquerque.

Eldridge said Colton was born with a condition called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome and also has level three autism. She said his condition makes it difficult for him to get around without his stroller.

“My son is very dependent on it. He’s had it for two years. He gets to enjoy activities with his dad, he gets to be more normalized, it prevents him from getting hurt.”

The stroller costs $500, which is two weeks pay for Eldridge, and is made specifically for Colton’s needs.

“It has a two-point harness, it straps him in from the waist and also a five-point harness from the chest down, securing him into it. Not only for seizures, running, dangers that kind of stuff,” said Eldridge.

Eldridge said Colton is very distraught and is frustrated someone would steal from them.

“You took away from a kid, and not only that, but a child that’s dependent on that,” said Eldridge. “So that’s very saddening that either you’re in that dark of a position or that heartless.”

Police are looking into the theft and told Eldridge there are already some leads as to where the stroller might be.