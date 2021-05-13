Mother of 5-month-old baby allegedly killed by boyfriend to remain in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Dona Ana County woman whose boyfriend is accused of killing her 5-month-old daughter in April is being held without bond pending trial. Danielle Lujan, who was arrested on May 6, was charged with child abuse, resulting in death and intentional child abuse, both first-degree felonies, for her part in the baby’s death.

“We appreciate Judge Jacquez’s ruling, which found defendant Lujan dangerous. One of my prosecutors and I worked at the crime scene with the Sheriff’s Department the night this happened,” said District Attorney Gerald Byers. “My office has been and remains committed to vigorously prosecuting both defendants in court for child abuse resulting in the death of Kamilah Hernandez.”

District Court Judge Richard Jacquez found that Lujan, as a primary caregiver, was negligent in taking the baby, Kamilah Hernandez, to a doctor and lied about the doctor’s visit.

According to an arrest affidavit for her boyfriend, Israel Ramirez, Lujan’s parents told her that she should take the baby to the doctor because the baby reportedly was crying in pain when they would pick her up. Lujan reportedly told them she took the baby to the doctor on March 31, but Ramirez told investigators that they never took the baby to the doctor because they thought Kamilah was fine.

However, Ramirez said they researched on his phone what might be causing the baby pain.

On Tuesday, Jacquez ordered Ramirez released on conditions including posting a $25,000 secured bond. Jaquez ruled that while Ramirez was dangerous, he could release him under conditions that protect the community.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, at about 1 p.m. on April 17, deputies and the Dona Ana County Fire Department were called to a residence at the 300 block of Las Parcelas Loop in Mesquite in reference to a call about a 5-month-old infant that was not conscious nor breathing.

Ramirez was found giving the infant CPR and the baby was taken to Memorial Medical Center and later transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. The doctor and staff at Memorial Medical Center noted several old and new bruises on the infant and that the infant was unresponsive and had a severe brain injury.

Initial X-rays and scans found fractured ribs, a fractured tibia and brain bleed. UMC pediatric doctors noted more injuries and confirmed more fractures to the infant’s limbs, torso and brain bleed that were consistent with child abuse and shaken baby syndrome.