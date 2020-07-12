Mother of 12-year-old girl killed in Rio Rancho crash speaks out

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bad crash that killed a 12-year-old girl last month in Rio Rancho. Now, the victim’s mother is speaking out and is hoping her daughter’s death will be a lesson for drivers.

The girl’s mother says she wants people to slow down and that no one’s life is worth speeding on the roads. Rio Rancho Police say Estevan Miguel Chavez was driving more than a hundred miles per hour in a red Monte Carlo on Highway 528, last month.

A semi-truck caught the crash on its dashcam. Police say Chavez hit a Nissan Maxima, killing the 12-year-old passenger.

Crystal Lugo says that little girl was her daughter, Mezmerize Atencio. Lugo says her daughter was on her way to Target to buy new sandals with her cousin, when the crash happened.

To this day, she can’t believe Chavez lived through the crash, but her daughter did not. “For him to even be okay, you know what I mean? That’s my daughter. She’s not here no more. I can’t get her back,” says Lugo.

Lugo says Mezmerize’s cousin was driving the Nissan and survived. She suffered multiple broken ribs and even broke her shoulder.

While she has recovered from her physical injuries, Lugo says there’s a lot more work to do when it comes to mentally dealing with what happened that day. Meanwhile, Chavez was charged with homicide by vehicle and has since been released from jail.