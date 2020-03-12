Live Now
Mother in New Mexico Christian sect sentenced in son's death

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The mother tied to a paramilitary Christian sect will spend nearly a decade behind bars for her son’s death.

Stacey Miller was sentenced to nine years last week to child abandonment after her son, 13-year-old Enoch Miller, died.

The death prompted a raid at the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps near Fence Lake in 2017. Investigators found signs of child abuse there that dated back years.

The group’s co-leader, Deborah Green, was later sentenced to 72 years in prison for child abuse and other charges.

