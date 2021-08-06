Mother found guilty of murdering infant daughter

A mother could be headed to prison for the rest of her life for killing her two-month-old daughter. Sophia Zayas and her husband Peter were both charged for the 2007 death after the child was found dead at Holloman Air Force Base where Peter was a sergeant.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mother could be headed to prison for the rest of her life for killing her two-month-old daughter. Sophia Zayas and her husband Peter were both charged for the 2007 death after the child was found dead at Holloman Air Force Base where Peter was a sergeant. The girl had fractures to her skull, ribs and arms.

Investigators say Sophia had a history of alcohol abuse and violence and was directly responsible for the girl’s death. A federal jury found her guilty this week of second-degree murder and other charges and faces the possibility of a life sentence. Sophia will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled yet.

Peter pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse in 2014 for leaving the child in Sophia’s care. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria Y. Armijo and Christopher McNair are prosecuting the case.