ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Debbie Montoya, 54, and Gloria Montoya, 27, accused of scavenging for goods at a home of a dead man near Bridge and Isleta were arrested last month. After deputies arrived at the scene they find a blue Ford Focus parked in the back of the home with a nine-month-old boy.

Also in the car were meth pipes, brass knuckles, throwing knives, and nunchucks. Both mom and grandma deny they were doing anything wrong. “We were driving by and we saw the locks were off the door,” said Debbie Montoya.

They then told deputies they were just taking a trip down memory lane and looking at houses in their old neighborhood. They also say they were checking on the house of a deceased man they used to know.

Deputies say the mother-daughter duo was helping themselves to what they wanted. A neighbor also noticed their car parked at the house earlier in the week.

The baby boy was eventually picked up by CYFD.

The owners of the home told deputies the women did not have permission to be in the house. Both women were charged with burglary and child abuse. The baby’s mother was also charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon for the brass knuckles and nunchucks.