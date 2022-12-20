SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital.

When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. Renova was released from custody, but police say she was found with several items inside her bag at a Dollar Tree and planned to leave without paying.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke her conditions of release.