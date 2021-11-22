Mother charged in death of one-month-old appears in court for detention hearing

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother accused of murdering her one-month-old is being held until the judge can make sure that she will not have contact with her four-year-old. Kiria Milton was in court in Valencia County on Monday morning.

Related Coverage:

Last week, deputies responded to Milton’s home after she called 911. Deputies say they found her one-month-old dead and Milton’s four-year-old son hiding on his bed.

Authorities say it appeared the infant had been dead for several hours and Milton was hysterical saying someone needed to come to take the baby. Investigators say they were also called to the home the week before when Milton expressed concern she might hurt her kids.

During a detention hearing on Monday, the 911 operator testified about taking the call from Milton. Investigators say New Mexico Children, Youth, & Families Department was called in after the first call and determined Milton’s children could be returned to their father.

However, it’s clear from a phone call released by the sheriff’s office that CYFD was unaware the mother had been released from a mental health evaluation, was back in the home, and had been left with the children alone when the child was killed.