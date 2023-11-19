ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother charged in a domestic violence shooting that wounded her son will be back in court on Monday.

Police claimed they arrested Davona Chavez in September after she shot her boyfriend. Her lawyers are claiming it was self-defense. The bullet went through his knee and struck Chavez’s 7-year-old son in the head.

She was released while awaiting trial, but her conditions of release include no contact with her children, and she cannot be in a house with a gun.

Her motion hearing is set for Monday at 10.