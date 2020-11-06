Mother and son arrested, linked to multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a mother and son for a series of armed robberies. Estevan Hernandez, 20, and his 38-year-old mother, Nicole Martinez, are tied to several recent robberies at fast food restaurants.

On Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery at a McDonalds on Carlisle. The two tried to flee, but an officer caught up with them. Hernandez and Martinez are facing a long list of charges, for at least five robberies, as well as assault.