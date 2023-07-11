ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother and son are facing federal gun charges after investigators connected more than a dozen guns they bought to crime scenes across the metro.

The feds have been investigating Rachel and Joe Jasso since December. Authorities believe the two were buying guns for other criminals and selling devices to enable automatic firing. It’s a problem federal prosecutors have been trying to crack down on.

“In a particularly violent city, where it seems like we have shootings on a daily basis, stopping the flow of firearms to those who mean others is ill incredibly important,” explained New Mexico District US Attorney Alexander Uballez.

Investigators claimed, between July 2020 and February 2023, 13 firearms purchased by Rachel Jasso have been recovered by law enforcement during various criminal investigations. Federal court documents indicated the shortest time was just 22 days between Rachel Jasso purchasing a firearm and the gun being recovered from someone else by law enforcement.

The feds said Joe Jasso was using Instagram to sell illegal devices used to convert semi-automatic guns into machine guns. The feds made two buys where they claimed both mother and son were present.

The first was at Kiva Park near San Mateo and Candelaria. The second exchange happened in a restaurant parking lot. Both buys included what the feds called “illegal machine gun devices.” The feds said the amount of guns or gun parts being purchased in a short period of time is a red flag.

“The shorter time to crime is a little bit of a clue for us, right? Because usually people that are buying firearms for hunting or you know, for home protection or whatever. They’re not really getting rid of those firearms after 79 days,” explained in charge AFT Special Agent Brendan Iber.

Joe and Rachel Jasso made their first appearance in federal court Tuesday morning. The judge ordered both stay in jail until another hearing Thursday morning. Both suspects are also facing state charges for a May shooting and robbery involving an Eldorado High School student.